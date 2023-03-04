Gonja chieftainship succession is superb - Bawumia

Regional News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described the Gonja chieftainship succession as one of the best which all ethnic groups in Northern Ghana must emulate.



The Vice President who was in Damongo for the 12th day Adua (funeral) of the late Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom on 1st March, 2023 described him as his father who before his demise also took him as his son.



Speaking at the 12th day funeral of the late Overlord of Gonja YagbonwuraTuntumbaBoresa(I), Dr. Bawumia praised the Gonja kingdom in the peaceful manner in the succession process in which a new Yagbonwura had been chosen.



He appealed to the people of the Gonja Kingdom to continuously pray for the soul of the late Overlord of the Kingdom since he has done a lot in bringing development to the newly created region.



He eulogized the founder of the Gonja kingdom Ndewura Jakpa in his wisdom in the peaceful method of the Gonja succession, adding that many PHD’s must study Ndewura Jakpa since the issue of succession has created conflicts in other parts of Ghana which is different in Gonjaland.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor in an address on behalf of the chiefs and people thanked Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for coming to mourn with the Gonja Kingdom.



He said the NPP government since the demise of the Overlord has shown their support and love for the kingdom.



Samuel Jinapor mentioned again that both Dr. Bawumia and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were in the Jubilee House to receive the delegation of chiefs and the people of Gonja during the formal announcement of the demise of the Overlord, which shows clearly the love of the NPP for the people of Savannah Region.



According to the Damongo MP, he had been at the forefront of affairs between government and the Gonja Kingdom since 2010 and has on many occasions led President Nana Akufo-Addo to the Jakpa Palace where he had received the blessings of the skins of the land and today is is leading the country.



He assured the Acting Head of State of the Gonja Kingdom, Sonyowura Adamu Kanyiti of the government’s commitment in supporting the processes of enskining the new Yagbonwura.



Dr. Bawumia later donated an amount of GHc20,000 to the Jakpa Palace for the funeral of the late Overlord.



Meanwhile, March 20, 2023 has been announced as the date for the enskinment of the new Yagbonwura.