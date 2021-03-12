Regional News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

Gonja Traditional Council moves to end recurring conflicts between Fulani herdsmen and Farmers

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II

One of the big issues in the Savannah Region (Gonjaland) is the recurring conflict between Farmers and Fulani herdsmen with daily reports of farmers visiting Palaces of Traditional Chiefs to make reports of the destruction of their farms by the animals of the Fulani herdsmen.



Clashes between Fulani herders and farming communities is increasing with harmattan weather conditions usually fuelling these conflicts..



Oblivious of this issue, the Gonja Traditional Council has decided to collate ideas on how the problem would be resolved once and for all and towards this move, the Vice- President of the Gonja Traditional Council Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) on behalf the King and Overlord Yagbonwura Tuntunba Boresa (I), tasked Gbenapewura Safo Sung - Bore I of Donkonpe Divisional and Head Chief of Bugbonpo of Wasipe Traditional Area of Gonja to collate ideas on how to curb the recurring conflicts between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the Savannah region.



After broad consultations Gbenapewura, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the then (now Damongo & Daboya - Mankargu Constituencies) presented a report to the Buipewura at his palace in Buipe on 11th March, 2021 and the report proffer solutions and action plans on the Farmer- Fulani conflicts as well as other developmental issues. There will be a meeting of stakeholders to discuss how to integrate Fulani herdsmen into the farming and livelihoods systems of farmers and a date and venue will be announced to participating stakeholders.



On other environmental protection issues, it was decided there should be a brainstorm in a caucus and determine the way forward especially with regards to rosewood harvesting, felling of economic trees such as Shea Dawa Dawa and others. A date will be set soon after consultations are held with major stakeholders, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources contacted to give a briefing on government policy and what plans the ministry is putting in place to combat the environmental menace.



Snippets of information Nkilgi Fm has on this issue says there will be a ban on the felling of all economic trees in the Savannah Region (Gonjaland) and sanctions will go along with the ban and that support will be requested from the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources an afforestation program in the region.



On a Savannah Region Development Plan, the discussion was decided experts in various fields will be contacted and a list will be submitted to the Vice- President of the Gonja Traditional Council.



Gbenapewura who was also tasked to make consultations on how to make the Gonja Chieftaincy institution an enviable one with integrity and dignity in the Savannah Region made inputs to this effect in the report presented to the Buipewura Jinapor (II).