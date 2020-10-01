Regional News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Ekow Paintsil Djan, Contributor

Gomoa Central NDC PC sponsors 105 female apprentices

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa Central Constituency, Moses Jehu Appiah

The Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Gomoa Central Constituency, Moses Jehu Appiah, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, met with one hundred five (105) female apprentice at Gomoa Obuasi who he is sponsoring to undergo training in soap, hand sanitizer and detergent making.



The Parliamentary Candidate, however, took the chance to explain to them about John Dramani Mahama and the NDC’s preparedness to lessen the burden of Ghanaian apprentice.



He added that the NDC will implement the National Apprenticeship Program (NAP) from January 7, 2021, should Ghanaians vote massively for Mr. Mahama and Mr. Jehu Appiah as President and Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central respectively.



The National Apprenticeship Programme contains allowances for apprentices, availability of capital and provision of logistics to commence work as professionals.



Mr Appiah encouraged the apprentices to embrace the training which will surely equip them with relevant skills for income generation.



The training program took place today at the Pentecost Church auditorium at Gomoa Obuasi in the Gomoa Central Constituency.



The apprentices thanked the Parliamentary Candidate and the NDC for their kind gesture to them. They also endorsed Party’s National Apprenticeship Program( NAP) and pledged their full support for the NDC.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.