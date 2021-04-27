Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council to save queen mother from mass burial

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I, the Vice President of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, is said to intervene and save the mortal remains of the late Nana Kofi Odum I, Gomoa Assin Nyimfahen, a sub-chief, who died from COVID-19 in February, from being buried amongst other COVID-19 patients who died in Cape Coast recently.



This is because Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, Omanhene and President of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council has refused to sign a letter from the Ghana Health Service, which will allow the body of the late Chief of Gomoa Assin to be separated from other COVID patients and be buried according to customary rites.



GhanaWeb sources indicated that Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, who first received the news of the demise of the late Chief of Gomoa Assin, as custom demands asked the family and children to pay an amount of GH¢3,000 before the letter from the Ghana Health Service is signed for the release of the body to the family.



The source added that the children paid the said amount but upon realizing that the Omanhen’s Queenmother, who is also the Vice President of the Council, had become aware of the demise of the sub-chief, the Omanhen (the Chief) decided that he would not sign the letter.



Upon further deliberations with Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, the Omanhen, he demanded that the family of the late Gomoa Assin chief apologise for their action, but they refused.



Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I, who later got to know about her Chief’s demands from the family decided to refer the matter to the Divisional Chief responsible for such matters, the Guantuahen who is also Chief of Gomoa Abonyin, Nana Osuan Asare VI, because the Omanhene had remained adamant to their concerns.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in a telephone interview, Nana Osuan Asare VI said, “What we did was a humanitarian job and it does not mean we wanted to undermine the authority of Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II.”



Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I has vowed to forward the matter to the Central Regional House Chiefs to intervene and expedite the burial rites.