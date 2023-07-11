Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area disassociates itself from recent violent comments of Omanhene

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area has reaffirmed its commitments to the Rule of Law, adding that it does not support any of the inciting comments made by the Omanhene Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II.



In a statement issued by the Omanhemaa of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I, she stated that the area holds a deep respect for justice and as such, cannot countenance on actions that will lead to disunity.



“The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area holds a deep respect for justice and adheres to customs and practices that prioritize peaceful coexistence and the amicable resolution of disputes. They have conveyed their strong opposition to any form of violence, incitement to violence, and inflammatory utterances associated with Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II.



“It is essential to understand that Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II has been destooled, following a vote of no confidence by the Royal Nsona Kingmakers of Buduattah and Divisional Chiefs of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area. The destoolment is part of a process aiming to rectify his violations of sacred customs and traditions,” the statement said.



The Omanhene, who the Traditional Area has said has been destooled, was heard in earlier videos inciting violence in a fervent land dispute between the Gomoa people and the Effutu community of Winneba.



Reacting further through the statement, Omanhemaa added that legal proceedings have been started to further address charges that have been brought against the destooled ‘Omanhene.’



“Legal proceedings, both at the Central Regional House of Chiefs and the Cape Coast High Court, are underway to address the charges brought against him, including criminal activities and fraudulent conduct preceding his enstoolment,” the statement added.



The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area has, therefore, urged all individuals, communities, and stakeholders to maintain peace and refrain from any form of violence or retaliatory actions following the inciteful comments of the destooled chief.



It added that they believe in the legal processes to be able to adequately deal with the matter.



“The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area reiterates its unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes through constructive dialogue and adherence to the Rule of Law. They extend their gratitude for the attention and understanding of all concerned parties and invite further inquiries or requests for information,” the statement added.



In a letter written to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the Omanhemaa, Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I stressed that it has severed ties with the destooled chief in accordance with age-old traditional customs.



"We steadfastly uphold the importance of peaceful coexistence and the amicable resolution of disputes through dialogue, legal avenues, and adherence to established protocols. Acts of terror in any form are vehemently opposed.



"It is of utmost importance to note that the aforementioned Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II has been duly destooled in adherence to our sacred age-old customs and practices. This is part of a continuous process designed to rectify an inherent resolution through a vote of no confidence preferred by the esteemed Royal Nsona Kingmakers of Buduattah, as well as the Divisional Chiefs of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, under my leadership," it added.



Read the full statement below:



News Publication Headline: "Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area Denounces Violence and Clarifies Recent Events"



Date: July 10, 2023



In a recent notice, the Omanhemaa of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I, has unequivocally denounced violence and clarified recent events surrounding the incitement to violence by the destooled 'Omanhene', Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II. The traditional area stands firmly in its commitment to peace, unity, and the Rule of Law.



The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area holds a deep respect for justice and adheres to customs and practices that prioritize peaceful coexistence and the amicable resolution of disputes. They have conveyed their strong opposition to any form of violence, incitement to violence, and inflammatory utterances associated with Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II.



It is essential to understand that Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II has been destooled, following a vote of no confidence by the Royal Nsona Kingmakers of Buduattah and Divisional Chiefs of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area. The destoolment is part of a process aiming to rectify his violations of sacred customs and traditions. Legal proceedings, both at the Central Regional House of Chiefs and the Cape Coast High Court, are underway to address the charges brought against him, including criminal activities and fraudulent conduct preceding his enstoolment.



In light of these developments, the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area urges all individuals, communities, and stakeholders to maintain peace and refrain from any form of violence or retaliatory actions. They emphasize the significance of allowing due legal processes to proceed unimpeded and encourage cooperation with relevant authorities.



The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area reiterates its unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes through constructive dialogue and adherence to the Rule of Law. They extend their gratitude for the attention and understanding of all concerned parties and invite further inquiries or requests for information.



Also read the letter from the Omanhemaa to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs below:







In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











AE/WA