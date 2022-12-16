You are here: HomeNews2022 12 16Article 1681527

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 16 December 2022

Disclaimer

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Gomoa Akotsi mobile money robbers grabbed

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations are complete Suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations are complete

The Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers who shot and robbed a mobile money vendor at Gomoa Akotsi last week, on Wednesday, December 7.

The suspected armed robbers snatched an amount of GHC 30,000 from the mobile money vendor and shot him in the thigh when he had closed from work.

The robbers were arrested at Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District on Wednesday, December 14.

According to Police sources, they would be arraigned as soon as investigations are complete.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment