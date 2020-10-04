General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Golden Purse Movement, a solution to old age hardship

The Golden Purse Movement (GPM) a Non-Governmental Organization NGO has been inaugurated in Accra to provide financial education to Ghanaians.



According to the GPM, it is to bring together "Godly and goodhearted people to create the environment for members to achieve long-lasting financial freedom, as well as providing social support to humanity."



It is also visioned to be the World Class Movement with incomparable financial achievements, providing a social support system for the benefit of all.



Its mission statement is to make the world a better place for all, by manifesting God's goodness on earth.



Israel Akrobortu, secretary to GPM stated at the inauguration in Accra that, over 500 million non-salaried individuals across Africa are excluded from formal pension programmes.



"...most of them are young, economically active farmers domestic help, mechanics, street vendors, artisans, taxi drivers, shopkeepers, fishermen and other self-employed individuals."



He added, if nothing is done individually to save for tomorrow, these people are likely to face economic hardship when they grow old.



"We exist and aspire to be a World-Class Movement for the creation of the environment for the attainment of a long-lasting financial freedom for members as well as providing social support to humanity," Akrobortu said.



He added this shall be done through "the application of Biblical principles that, God created no one to be a victim in this world but victors, this godly agenda we are in to pursue".

