Regional News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: GNA

Gold Fields-Damang Mine to construct dormitory for Huni-Valley SHS

Gold Fields-Damang Mine would soon commence work on a 350-bed capacity dormitory for Huni-Valley Senior High School (SHS) in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.



The project which is expected to be completed in 2021 would be one of the Mine’s biggest flagship programme for its host community.



Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, Regional Manager-Sustainable Development Projects, announced this at the Mine’s first Community Consultative Committee meeting held at Huni-Valley.



He stated that in 2018 the committee proposed to management to set aside some funds for the expansion of the Huni-Valley SHS.



This request, he said, was granted due to the overcrowding that the school had recorded as a result of the free SHS programme introduced by the government, hence the Mine intervened to ameliorate the situation.



“As a corporate citizen Gold Fields always want to tie its programmes to the national development plan”, he added. According to Mr Yakubu, “we have been battling with issues such as size, selection of contracts, engineers and drawings, but all these have been completed and the contract has been signed and awarded”.



He emphasized that when the project is completed, the dormitory would have additional facilities like a three bedroom flat for teachers.





