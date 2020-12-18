Politics of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Going to court is only an option, you can't impose it on us - Sammy Gyamfi to NPP

NDC Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that going to court to present the case of flawed election results is an option and not for anyone to impose it on them.



According to the party, it is gathering all facts to buttress its claims and after auditing the results, it will decide whether to go to court or not.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, the NDC Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi said although the NDC has the right to seek legal action for being robbed of the election, it also has the legal right to express its plights before then.



He said the whether the party will go to court, it is with them to decide and not the NPP’s.



“We have the right to go to court and we also have the right to protest this grave injustice. But whether or not we will exercise that option is in our bosom,” he said.



Sammy Gyamfi also said when the NPP lost in 2012, it took it’s time to gather facts before going to court, saying that within that period there were protests which was more violent as compared to what they are doing now.



“The fact that we have the right to go to court does not violate our freedom of expression. The same law that gives us the right to go to court also gives us the right to express ourselves.

What moral authority does the NPP have to be advising us to go to court.



He added that, “The leadership will take a decision on that after we are done with our audit. We have not done anything contrary to the laws of the country by protesting”



Sammy Gyamfi also said,” If someone is protesting against this grave injustice and you spray rubber bullets on them, it is you rather who is tempering with the peace of the country.”

