Source: happyghana.com

Going on an extended leave means you’re not needed – Labour expert

The auditor general of Ghana, Daniel Yaw Domelevo has been asked to proceed on his accumulated leave of 123 days as per the directive from the presidency.



The statement that was issued yesterday from the office of Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, stated that Mr Domelovo must take his accumulated leave of 132 working days effective Wednesday, July 1.



This has sparked a lot of discussions in the media space with some experts speaking against the government for compelling the auditor general, who has been critical of them to proceed on leave. With some also believing that should he proceed to go on leave, he would be replaced as the auditor general.



Labour relations expert, Austin Gamey speaking on the development has asserted that for anyone to proceed on such a long leave of 123 days, then it simply implies that individual is not needed in the organization and would be replaced.



He made this statement in an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun on Happy 98.9 FM.



The labour expert noted that in such an extended leave period, another will take over your role and if “someone is doing something you were busy doing then, we don’t need you anymore.”



“If you go on such a long leave, what is your value to the organization?” he queried.



He proceeded to point out the fact that if a worker forfeits his or her leave in a particular year, that leave period is not moved to the following year but rendered void.”



Mr. Gamey advised the auditor general not to fight the president’s directive saying it might cause some confusion should he do so.

