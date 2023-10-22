Godly families, bedrock of rapid national development – Moderator

Regional News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: GNA

Rt Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzormeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has emphasised the need for Ghana to develop Godly families as these are the bedrock of rapid national development.



Speaking at the 62nd annual international conference of the Lord’s Pentecostal Church International, at Ashaiman near Tema, on the theme: “Building a Godly Family”, he noted that what Ghana needed was Godly families, be it nuclear, extended, social or spiritual, to fast-track growth.



He urged family heads to pray and intercede for their children and supply them with devotional materials, as they entrusted them into the care of teachers.



Rt Rev Dzomeku advised pastors and church leaders to become models of spiritually healthy families for their congregation.



With biblical cross references, the Moderator urged people in dating relationships and marriages to keep in mind that raising godly families and abiding by Gods commandment was the only way to attract His blessings.



He questioned the basis of endorsing a proposed legislation on homosexuality and lesbianism and asked if there would be humans on earth if the practice that did not support childbirth was accepted.



Apostle Eric Essandoh Otoo, the General Overseer of the Church, described the family as “the most important unit of the church, and even of a nation.







“That is why anytime the enemy wants to attack the church, he attacks the family first. When the enemy succeeds in attacking and destroying the family the church will be no more.”



The nation lately had had to deal with issues concerning Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex, (LGBTQI), which he called “the enemy’s diabolic plan to destroy the family unit, and thereby having access to the church.”



“This is why we need to work with the call to ‘Build a Godly Family’, so that the dictates of Christianity will make our families stand firm against the schemes and craftiness of the devil.”



The General Overseer noted that every family would have to go back to practicing the elementary precepts of Christianity; that is family devotion, prayer and fasting, bible reading routines, intercession and giving.



“By these the Christian families of the past stayed together, did warfare together and made territorial gains against the projections of the devil.”



He gave account of the church’s activities in the last year in the areas of wealth creation, health, and compassion projects, among others, both locally and internationally.



Apostle Otoo urged Ghanaians to pray as the nation prepared for the general election next year.



The church has a total membership of 20,052, with 13 apostles, one prophet, five prophetesses, 97 pastors, 17 elders, 221 Deacons, 268 Deaconesses, 55 church leaders and four music ministers.



It has 226 branches with 18 newly created ones and 22 areas.



The conference seeks to rekindle family bonds, fruitfulness, spirituality, and positive networking.