Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Godfred Dame knew the judges, Tsatsu knew the law – NDC’s Asafo Agyei on Supreme Court defeat

Ashanti Regional Deputy Communication Officer of NDC, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei

Ashanti Regional Deputy Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, has suggested that the reason why a five-member panel of the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Deputy Attorney -General (A-G), Godfred Yeboah Dame, against Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, lawyer for five interested parties in a matter before them is because the former knew the judges while the latter knew the law.



His comments come after the Supreme Court quashed an order of a Ho High court which placed an injunction on the gazetting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament-elect for Hohoe, John-Peter Amewu.



The apex court has also quashed another order by the Ho High Court which placed an injunction on the Electoral Commission (EC) from presenting Mr Amewu to Parliament as MP-elect for Hohoe.



In a unanimous decision Tuesday (January 5, 2020), a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Ho High Court had no jurisdiction to grant the two orders.



The NDC has since been criticizing the judgment.



Asafo Agyei wrote:



“Tsatsu Tsikata knows the LAW, Godfred Odame knows the JUDGES.



Simple !”





