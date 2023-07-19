Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from Executive Council of National Cathedral – Ablakwa reveals

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Barely 24-hours after calling out Ghana’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice for sitting on the Board of the National Cathedral with embattled Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng who has been found by a court for engaging a double identity scheme, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shared documents indicating that the A-G resigned from the board only six months ago.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 19 July 2023, Mr Ablakwa described Godfred Dame’s action as nicodemus and meant to create an insulation for himself.



“Newly intercepted documents reveal that on January 19, 2023 -- Ghana’s Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame nicodemusly resigned from his role as Secretary to the Executive Council of the scandal-dominated ‘National’ Cathedral of Ghana.



“He was subsequently replaced on March 16, 2023 by Sena Chartered Secretaries Ltd.

Many analysts will conclude this is a smart move by the AG to jump ship and also to create a somewhat clever insulation for himself by indicating in his resignation letter that his involvement in the sordid cathedral affairs have been ‘limited.’



According to the MP who has been critical of the government’s multimillion dollar National Cathedral project, "time will define the fate of the Attorney General in his role in the National Cathedral “scandals”."



“Dame's quiet 6-month-old resignation from his boss -- President Akufo-Addo’s globally infamous billion dollar legacy project which the President describes as "his priority of priorities" had hitherto not been brought to the attention of the Ghanaian public.



“Only time will tell if Dame’s apparent Pontius Pilate resignation will absolve him of all liabilities on judgment day,” he added.



Attached to Ablakwa’s social media post are correspondence detailing the AG’s resignation and his replacement on the Executive Council of the National Cathedral.







