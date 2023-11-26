God won’t punish Ghana by making John Mahama president – Kate Gyamfua

Politics of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Madam Kate Gyamfua, the National Women Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has observed that God will not punish the people of Ghana by making John Dramani Mahama president again



She believes that John Dramani Mahama will inflict more pain and torture on the people of Ghana with bad governance if he is made president again.



Kate Gyamfua is of the view that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the perfect replacement for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who will end his tenure soon.



“Over my dead body will John Dramani Mahama become president of Ghana. God, in his wisdom, will not punish the people of Ghana by making John Mahama a president again after the election in 2024,” she said on Accra-based Peace FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.