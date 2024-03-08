God won't give us any extra blessing for constructing National Cathedral – KSM

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Kwaku Sintim-Misa, a veteran broadcaster, has slammed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over its insistence on going on with the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on Starr FM on Thursday, March 7, 2024, KSM was bemused by the fact that the government wants to complete the cathedral while Ghanaians are lying on bare floors of hospitals because there are no beds, and a lot of citizens are starving.



He refuted the assertion that the completion of the National Cathedral would please God; adding that God would be more pleased when sick people have beds to lay on, and when the starving get food to eat.



“The cathedral is so unnecessary with the capital ‘U’; so unnecessary. When Ghana has now been able to exploit its own gold and develop like Dubai... Johannesburg, then let's go build some cathedral if you want. It's a luxury thing.



“It is F-A-L-S-E, false. And this is the only thing I'm willing to debate any man of God on. That God will give you extra blessing because you've built the cathedral. No, God will bless you because you are now building hospitals to save mothers from lying on the floor when they are giving birth. That's when God blesses you,” he said.



KSM added, “You know what I'm saying? God will bless you because you are now taking care of starving children who are going to sleep without food. That’s when God will bless you, but this whole notion of God will bless you because you have built a cathedral worth hundreds of millions of dollars… I’m sorry.”



The veteran broadcaster also said that people claiming that building the cathedral would please God are making him “a petty God.”



He said that God doesn’t care about the buildings he is worshipped in or the day or time he is worshipped.



“We have made God a petty god. Sadly, the God that we serve, or most people serve, is not the God I serve. The God I serve is not petty.”



Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, has stated that about an extra $250 million is needed to complete the cathedral.



He defended the cost of the cathedral project, saying the America Bible Museum, which is a lesser edifice than the National Cathedral of Ghana, cost $600 million.



Watch KSM's remarks in the video below:





We've made God a petty God by thinking we can build a million-dollar cathedral to please him - KSM disagrees with building a national cathedral when kids are starving. #StarrChat #GHOneTV #Bolaray pic.twitter.com/E5b6NokjsA — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) March 7, 2024

