General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'God will take you far' - Asantehemaa tells Bawumia

play videoDr Bawumia called on the Asantehemaa after his interaction with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Queen mother of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Ama Konadu III has said a special prayer for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the country ahead of the December 7, general elections.



The Vice President visited the Manhyia Palace on Thursday October 11, 2020 where he paid courtesy calls on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to seek his permission and blessings before embarking on his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.



During a call on the Asantehemaa after his interaction with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehemaa invoked special prayers for the Vice President, as well as the country.



First, she prayed for a peaceful election process in the country, before rounding off her prayers with a special invocation for Dr. Bawumia.



"There will be peace and there won't be war. If any confusion threatens to arise, we pray for it to be parried away" Nana Ama Konadu said.



"Nothing will happen: you will move forward, you will move forward, you will forward." the Asantehemaa said referring to the Vice President and the government.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

The Vice President was accompanied by a powerful delegation made up of government and senior NPP officials including: Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Mayor of Kumasi Osei Asibey Antwi, Deputy Minister of Education Yaw Osei Adutwum and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako.