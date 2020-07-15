Politics of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: My News GH

God will punish you – Otiko Djaba invokes curses on live radio

Otiko Afisa Djaba

Former Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba has invoked curses on the National Democratic Congress for peddling falsehood about her saying Ghanaians will punish them for that singular act



There were reports that suggested that the former Women’s Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that she left the NPP because they disregard women.



The report further indicated that Otiko Djaba had condemned the Ashanti regional Chairman of the NPP for using unprintable words against the person of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



But speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Otiko who is a former National Women Organiser of the NPP, indicated that she has never commented on political issues since she left active politics in 2018 to concentrate on giving life to the less privileged in society.



She indicated that since the news broke and went viral, she has not had a good sleep because she has received damning calls from stalwarts of the NPP who have questioned why she will leave a party she has fought so hard for.



Ms Otiko said she has been battered and the NDC should not denigrate her name in promoting their candidate.



She said because they’ve destroyed her hard-won reputation, the people of Ghana will punish them for destroying a woman to promote a fellow woman.



“Ghanaians will punish you for this. You cannot say I’m useless but promote someone else with my name. I don’t have a Godfather but I’ve God and if you make me cry blood, the blood of my God will punish you. If you want me to help you to do something, ask me, don’t insult me or attack my party,” she said on Asempa FM which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The former Gender Minister who decided to retire from politics after she was appointed as Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy said she has not left the NPP although she has retired from active politics.



She noted that her return to active politics will be a difficult decision to make because politics is dirty in Ghana and even when she has been off the scenes ensuring that the less privileged and people living with a disability are provided with the needed support, people are trying their best to paint her black.



She noted that the NPP is the only political party good for governance in Ghana and until her death, she will continue to vote for the NPP.



When asked if she will join the political party to campaign in 2020 she said that was her private decision to take and that she will not disclose publicly whether or not if she will join the political party for the 2020 campaign.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.