God will judge Akufo-Addo for being the worst president ever – Protester booms

Naseebah, a female protester from the just-ended #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration organized by Democracy Hub and some concerned citizens has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, labeling him as the "worst president ever."



In an emotional interview with JoyNews, the protester expressed her frustration with the state of affairs in Ghana, particularly highlighting the suffering of the youth and the healthcare system.



The protester's anger was palpable as she described the dire situation facing many Ghanaians. She cited the example of a teacher who had dedicated over 30 years of his life to public service, only to lose his son because he couldn't afford the cost of dialysis, which amounted to GH¢400 a week.



She also accused the government of misallocating funds on frivolous expenses while the nation continued to grapple with pressing issues. She questioned the priorities of the government, especially in light of the high taxes imposed on the citizens and the escalating cost of living.



"I am very angry, I am angrier this morning, people are dying each day, and the dialysis machine in Korle Bu got spoilt, do you know the number of people who died? A 24-year-old boy died this morning; the father is a teacher and over thirty years of his life in the service could not afford dialysis of GH¢400 a week. What do you mean? Do you know how much taxes they charge us every day, the cost of living in this country but you bring flowers to celebrate your daughter's birthday, you bring a cake to celebrate E-Levy."



She invoked divine judgment on the government, asserting that "God will judge the government, God will judge Akufo-Addo, it won't hurt him, it will be excruciating somebody who built his career on protest, he built his career on protest, God will judge him, God will judge him for making people suffer, look at the Ghanaian youth, look at every one of them and he is using the police as a tool and arrested them on Thursday, you worked so hard to become the worse president ever, God will judge him.”



On the last day of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, protesters attempted to force their way through a police barricade deep into the night and march to the presidency.



This is despite the illegal arrests and police highhandedness that marred Day 1 when police arrested 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.



All of them were later released on bail.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



While Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra Road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.





