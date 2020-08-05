General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

God will deal with politicians using tribalism to score political points - Christian Council

Rev. Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Chairperson of the Christian Council

The Christian Council of Ghana has said that it has identified that some politicians are trailing the tribalistic way to win political points from Ghanaians. However, they believe God will deal with any politician dwelling on tribalism to destroy the country.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Chairperson of the Christian Council, Rev. Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante noted that the use of tribalism to win political points is not a new tactic used by politicians.



“Tribalism in politics is not a new thing. Since we have a lot of tribes in Ghana, any time there will be any political process, people will trigger tribalism. However, the leaders in politics and anyone who has studied political science knows that at a point, when you feel you are losing out in politics, tribalism can help. So they know how to use that tactic”, he said.



He advised that Ghanaians stand up against the tricks used by politicians. “The youth in this country must take note and understand that this is a trick that all politicians use. We must distance ourselves from this trick. Sometimes these politicians speak lies but they trigger some tribalism to win some political points. A lot of them do that during elections. Since Kwame Nkrumah’s time, I have observed this phenomenon and a lot of the time, someone triggers tribalism and it is something that happens every four years”.



While he prayed that these politicians repent from their ways, he was confident that those who did not will face God’s wrath. “These are all political tricks and for the politicians engaging in that I pray that they will repent or else God will deal with them. We have only one Ghana. Anyone who uses tribalism to destroy our country will be dealt with by God”, he added.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) of a “deliberate agenda of tribal discrimination,…to frustrate and disenfranchise Ghanaians of certain tribes from acquiring Voter ID Cards that will qualify them to exercise their democratic right to choose a President and Members of Parliament on 7th December 2020”.



However, the NPP has said that the NDC has resorted to undermining the simple, civil and peaceful exercise of voter registration into one of ethnocentrism through outright fabrications, needless exaggerations and old-fashioned fear-mongering and propaganda tactics.





