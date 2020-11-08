Politics of Sunday, 8 November 2020

God will call the terror of NDC upon the land of Ghana - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The terror of the National Democratic Congress would be called on the land of Ghana come December 7 and, this is according to the party’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.



The NDC declared a three-day fasting and prayer event under the theme “The horse is prepared for the battle, but victory is in the hands of the Lord” - Proverbs 21:31.



The event was to bring together members of the party to pray and intercede for the party’s victory as well as peace and stability of the country ahead of the December 7 polls.



Preaching during a service held at the party’s headquarters to mark the end of the three-day event, Mr. Afriyie Ankrah referenced Esther 6:13 in the Bible and pronounced that “they (NPP) will start telling themselves that these NDC people the way they are praying and calling on the name of God, in fact, we cannot prevail against them. Let that begin to happen now in the name of Jesus. So shall it be, God, is going to call the terror of NDC to come upon the land.”



The NDC Director of Elections further pronounced that, whatever plans the New Patriotic Party, which is the ruling party and in extension, the government has planned against his party come election day will be reversed against them.



“Every evil that they have planned, all the evil that they have planned to do on election day, deployment of invisible forces like they did in Ayawaso West, trying to gun down persons, beating of innocent people. All the things that they have planned, may it come against them in the name of Jesus,” he declared.



There has been a lot of reverse accusations between the ruling NPP and the biggest opposition party, the NDC fomenting trouble ahead of the December polls.



According to the NDC, the ruling party intends on using some party thugs disguised as state security to cause havoc on election day.



The ruling party, on the other hand, has accused the NDC of planning to cause distality on election day.









