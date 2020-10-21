Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

God told me I’ll win this year’s election - Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo, founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)

The flagbearer for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has emphatically stated that he is winning this year’s elections.



He mentioned that God showed this to him in a dream in 2010.



“I’ll win this year’s elections as revealed by God. So far, every other thing God has revealed to me concerning this prophecy has come true. I do not doubt this and I am in line and ready for this win”.



Kofi Akpaloo made this known on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun.



When asked his thoughts on his number on the ballot paper he said, "The number 8 means a new beginning and it is also an angelic number which stands for prosperity in the Biblical context”.



Relating this to his party’s manifesto, he mentioned that even in their manifesto they made it known that it was time for a new and better beginning. “So, our number being #8 on the ballot sheet just confirmed this statement in our manifesto”.



The optimistic politician further mentioned that this year’s election is between only three (3) parties namely the NPP, NDC and LGP. Kofi Akpaloo believes out of these 3 parties, the LGP will emerge winners in the December 7 polls.



When asked why their presence on social media was not as strong as the other political parties, the Politician exclaimed, “Our presence on social media isn’t evident because the media, especially state media, was being unfair to us and other smaller parties when it comes to promotion”.



“Only the NPP and NDC are being promoted in the state-owned media and this has created unnecessary tension in the country”, he added.



He drew the state-owned media’s attention to the level of neglect the smaller political parties were getting. “The NPP and NDC are not the only political parties in the country. The minor parties are not being noticed regardless of their efforts and we need to change that.



The state-owned media should be fair to us and promote the smaller parties just as they are with the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress”.

