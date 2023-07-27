God still has a say in who is elected president – Prophet Fordjour

Religion of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder of The Benjamin Fordjour Ministries, Prophet Benjamin Fordjour, has asserted that God has a hand in whoever is elected President.



Because God has a say in who is elected, he can also reveal the identity of the person to his prophets, he said.



He was responding to a question on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s mid-morning show about whether God has a say in who is elected president or reveals the same to his prophets.



In his answer, he answered Yes and used the story of King Saul and how God rejected him and told Samuel that he [God] had found a man after his heart, and that was King David.



”The people are God’s portion. Everyone has their own share of the pie in this world. God has a portion, and that portion is human beings. He wishes to rule, but the people do not recognise him. Because of his visibility, his intent will prevent people from seeing him. As a result, he must work through a man for people to see God through the person.



So, in order for people to follow God’s path, he must send them a leader who embodies the spirit of God. God is still in the business of selecting people or men as leaders.”



He explained that whatever spirit comes over a leader comes over the people, and thus God is still in charge of who is elected.