God’s wisdom will guide you – Adutwum to Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has wished good health for his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his 77th birthday on Monday, March 29



The Bosomtwe lawmaker prayed for God’s wisdom for the President as he leads the nation for the next four years.



In a tweet, he said “Happy Birthday H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. May the Good Lord continue to guide you as you lead this nation.”



Second Lady Samira Bawumia also eulogized Akufo-Addo.



In a tweet, Mrs. Bawumia said “Today, we celebrate a man of bold vision, integrity, and a passion to serve our dear nation. Happy birthday Mr. President! @NAkufoAddo



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for his part asked his boss to keep soldiering on sir.”



In a tweet, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said “#NanaAt77 Happy Bday Boss.



“What we learn at your feet daily is beyond what we could have been taught in any classroom.



“Keep soldiering on sir.”