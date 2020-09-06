Politics of Sunday, 6 September 2020

‘God made John Mahama for only a term, defeat await him’ - Dr Ayew Afriye

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye has stated that, there is no way John Dramani Mahama would win the 2020 December polls because God made him to be president for only a term.



The MP was speaking on Boss FM morning show on his preparedness for the December 7th,2020 general election.



Dr. Ayew Afriye said "the unprecedented achievements of H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is going to do the campaign and win these elections massively for him and NPP, we are campaigning hard to ensure President Akufo Addo gets more votes than he had in Effiduase-Asokore constituency during the 2016 elections".



He added that "I share with you my candid position among others in Ghana that ; It is 90%- 90% for the president to do more and None less in Effiduase-Asokore Constituency. Considering the enormity of interventions pursued by President Akufo Addo, my constituency would ensure we achieve our 90%-90% agenda. Meaning, 90% turnout and 90% votes for the President. However, though some of these projects are completed, and others are at various stages of completion, Effiduase-Asokore constituency prefers uncompleted projects under the NPP government to promised projects for an NDC government. We lacked all these projects since independence and 8years under the John Mahama, Indeed the alternative is very very scary."



He encouraged all party members in the 275 Constituency to work hard and preach the President's achievements.



“We need to maintain the NPP for 2020 and beyond. The NPP means well to Ghana's wealth.”



He also asked party faithfuls to guard against complacency noting that attempts have been made by detractors to paint the president and our government with false allegations.



“I just want to state, the president & his vice are clean and remain incorruptible. We must all rise up and defend the truth, incorruptibility and visionary leadership”.





