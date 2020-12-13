General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: GH Page

God made Akufo Addo win the elections so he can preserve National Cathedral – Salifu Amoako

President Akufo-Addo won the just ended presidential elections

Ghanaian prophets are once again back to what they do best predicting and prophesying using God as a disguise.



According to Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, the decision by Ghanaians to maintain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been God’s plan for a long time.



He stated that God wanted Akufo Addo to remain in power to forsee the completion of the National Cathedral since a change in government would leave the building hanging.



Salifu Amoako explained that aside the role the National Cathedral plays in making the country a godly nation, it's aesthetically pleasing so it will beautify the city like the National Mosque at Kawukudi.



The founder and leader of Alive Chapel International made this comment on Ekosiisen on Accra-based Asempa FM.



The idea to put up a National cathedral in the country was not accepted by many citizens stating that what the country needed was not a cathedral for prayers and other events but rather projects that would benefit them.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.