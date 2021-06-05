God has anointed Elvis Afriyie Ankrah as next NDC General Secretary - Apostle

General News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Controversial man of God Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, the Founder of Hezekiah Prayer Ministry has called for a sweeping change of leadership at the national level of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Outlining some visions showed him by God, he told journalists that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the current Director of Elections should be the next General Secretary.



Addressing a press conference on Friday, June 4, he said delegates of the NDC should vote for Elvis Afriyie Ankrah as their new chief scribe.



He said Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is a failure and does not deserve to be elected as a leader again.



Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei also indicated that the party must retain Sammy Gyamfi as their Director of Communications.



Hanna Bissiw he added is also to be retained because that is what God showed him



But warned her not to contest in any parliamentary election as she did in 2020.



For the National Organizer position, he says Joseph Yamin is God’s favourite.



For the Presidential slot, he said the NDC must elect Mr. Leslie Mensah Tamakloe.



He also took on the National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to the cleaners saying he is no longer qualified to be a leader of the NDC.



