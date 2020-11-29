Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

God has already chosen a leader for Ghana – Prophet Oduro hints

General Overseer of the Alabaster International Prayer Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has announced that God has already made a choice on who will rule the country for the next 4 years.



According to him, God's selection is in accordance with Ghanaians quest for a leader.



He, however, did not name who will win the upcoming December polls while making this declaration.



Addressing his congregation during Sunday Service, Prophet Oduro stated “On December 7, the voice of the people is looking for a leader to rule this august nation for the next 4 years and I am telling you, God has already made a choice of that leader for this nation. Whether you believe it or not,” he said.



Despite this claim, he called on Ghanaians to come out on December 7 to vote.



He indicated that “It is our civic duty on December 7 whether you have roads or not, whether you have hospitals or not… you have a civic duty to vote.”

