God forbid that this wicked government breaks the '8' – Peace Watch CEO

Politics of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Peace Watch Ghana’s Founder and Executive Director, Nyonkopa Daniels, has declared that it will be impossible for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the 8-year jinx.



She believes that if the NPP wins the 2024 presidential election, it means God does not exist.



Madam Daniels slammed the government accusing it of collapsing businesses and worsening the living conditions of citizens.



She indicated that a government that promised to move the country from taxation to production has done the opposite and sent the country into economic turmoil.



She lamented on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that some existing businesses have collapsed, with several others laying off workers since they are unable to pay them.



Such a government, she opined, does not deserve to stay in office and must be booted out with immediate effect.



Madam Nyonkopa Daniels made the remarks while speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.



“You have destroyed this country. The economy is in a mess. You went about peddling lies about Mahama and were allowed to govern. You have messed up the system and done the opposite of what you promised us.



When you complain and speak against the ills of this government, they will intimidate you. After all this mess, you want to break the 8. May God forbid that this government will break the 8. May Jehova forbid, may Elohim forbid. May the God of Elijah forbid. May the God who opened the Red Sea into two allow the Israelites to cross and make the Egyptians sink never let the NPP break the 8.



With all the pain, tragedy, suffering, agony, and hardship we are going through, and you want to break the 8, it is impossible. If NPP breaks the 8, then there is no God. We are sick and tired of what is going on. You can no longer intimidate us. We are no longer afraid of you. You can kill all of us. We are sick and tired. People no longer have the money to buy from our shops.



Electricity is expensive now. People are struggling, and you want to break the 8. That will be impossible,” she told host Kwabena Agyapong.