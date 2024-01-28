God forbid coup d’état in Ghana – Peter Lanchene

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

A retired officer of the Ghana Police Service, Lanchene Toobu has strongly downplayed the assertion by a section of Ghanaians about an inevitable coupe d’ tat in the country in future.



He said though there are persistent concerns among the citizens about corruption and corruption-related activities involving political leaders, their least grievances would never peak at coup.



Mr. Lanchene Toobu’s views follow the Accra High Court decision to sentence to death by hanging six coup plotters who were convicted of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



Responding to a question on the Angel Morning Show whether Ghana is likely to witness another coup d’etat since 1981, he boldly disregarded the notion.



“Talking about coup d’etat in Ghana here, my brother it is a huge, peculiar task which could take so long before we even think of such. God forbid it.



Today, we are in the Fourth Republic and I’m saying that coup d’etat is away from us because Ghanaians are wiser enough to use the security, be it the police or military to stage a coup,” he told the host Okatakyei Afrifa-Mensah, Thursday, January 25, 2024.



The former police officer and the Member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency believes Ghanaians have a better understanding of the democratic discourse practiced.



The lawmaker thus urged that the socially reprehensible act should not be encouraged in a democratic state when there are disagreements over government policies and decisions.



“Ghanaians have become so wise and committed to democracy to the extent that once someone attempts to stage a coup d’etat, we will all kick against it because the 1992 constitution even backed individuals to fight such criminal practices,” he added.



He warned that the consequences of a coup d’etat are so dire and unhealthy for one to think about because of the insecurity that comes with, among which is living as refugees.



The last successful coup d’etat in Ghana which overthrew a democratically elected government of Dr. Hilla Limann took place on December 31, 1981, under the leadership of Flt Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.