God doesn’t reveal who will win elections - Rev. Father Campbell

Rev. Father Andrew Campbell

Irish/Ghanaian Catholic Missionary and Founder of Lepers Aid Committee, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, has divulged that God does not reveal election outcome to prophets ahead of time.



Interviewed on the Ayekoo After-Drive Show which airs on Happy98.9FM, he was asked by the Supreme Selector DJ Advicer if he would give any prophecy on who would emerge winner in this year’s Presidential election.



It is to this that the Rev. Fr. replied that, People have prophesied about elections and they have gotten into trouble. They now come to say they didn’t mean it like that and they meant it this way or that way. They should go and pray for the candidates rather than this so I’m not going to prophesy”.



Further quizzed by DJ Advicer if he would refuse to prophesy about an election even if God calls him to, the man of God said, “Will God sit down and say this to Father Campbell that this person or that person is going to win? No, He won’t do that. God will not do that so let’s just pray for peaceful elections”.



The Rev. Father confessed that it worries him a lot when he sees men of God making these prophecies concerning elections however, personally, he always prays quietly on his own for the 7th of December, that the day be filled with peace, transparency and good will.



Father Campbell further advised that Ghanaians should stop following such prophecies and rather pray for the best candidate to win, as well as for us to have a fair and transparent election come December 7, to ensure that Ghana is rid of insults and fights so that we can remain a peaceful country.



“What we priests must do is to pray for peace. We don’t want these insults, false accusations and fake news. We should respect one another and if we respect each other, when the best person wins, we’ll accept it. That is what we want”, he concluded.

