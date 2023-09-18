You are here: HomeNews2023 09 18Article 1845941

General News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

God created two genders, male and female – Donald Trump hits LGBTQ+

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Donald Trump Donald Trump

Former United States president Donald Trump has restated his conservative views on gender.

Trump says God originally created two genders – male and female – in a swipe at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community.

Whiles addressing a gathering over the weekend, the former president emphasized that if he is re-elected, he will take action to defeat what he called toxic poison of gender ideology.

“I will take historic action to defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology and reassert (that) in the beginning, God created two genders, male and female,” he stated to cheers from the audience.

Trump is known to have put in place policies that were seen as anti-LGBTQ+ during his time in office. Most of those policies have since been reversed by his successor, Joe Biden.

In Ghana, there is currently a bill before parliament which aims to criminalize expressly the activities of people engaged in LGBTQ+ activities.



SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Traders at the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market reflect on 2021 demolition with GhanaWeb TV's Etsey Atisu on #SayItLoud:





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb


To advertise with GhanaWeb

Sportsleading sports icon

Scoreline of the fixture

2023/24 GPL Week 1: Kotoko shares spoils with Heart of Lions in Kumasi

Businessleading business icon

Managing Partner at Ishmael Yamson and Associates, Harry Yamson

Government financially irresponsible; reopening DDEP ridiculous – Harry Yamson

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

The late Ebony Reigns (left), Wendy Shay and Bullet

Nigel Gaisie should’ve been picked up after Ebony’s death - Bullet fires

Africaleading africa news icon

Donald Trump

LGBTQ+: In the beginning, God created two genders, male and female – Donald Trump

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

The leaked tape to allegedly oust the IGP, it's impact on internal security and the Police Service of Ghana