General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Adamson - Rev Noi Mensah to LGBTQ+

Rt. Rev Samuel Noi Mensah of the the Full Gospel Church International Congregation

A National Executive Council member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rt. Rev Samuel Noi Mensah has admonished the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQ+) movement in Ghana to seek help from their abnormality because ‘God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Adamson.’



Rev. Samuel Noi Mensah who was using biblical annotations to explain the purpose of mankind noted that God in his right senses created the opposite sex for every living creature and nothing less.



He noted that it was high time LGBTQ+ people seek help for their abnormality. According to him, the Christian society does not hate human beings who have feelings for the same sex and other forms.



“We don’t hate those kinds of people but we love them, we will do everything possible to see how best they come out of this lifestyle,” Rev Samuel Noi Mensah told JoyNews on Monday.



He added, “The scripture tells us that in the beginning, God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Adamson or Eve and Evelyn.”



Rev. Samuel Noi Mensah who juxtaposed the LGBTQ+ movement to people who were ignorant of how to use a tool given to them by their creator said they will continue to misuse the treasure given them if they don’t seek help.



“In life, if you don’t know the use of a thing you will always abuse it. If I hand you a device that you haven’t seen before if you attempt to use it you will damage it. There are two ways to learn how to use it. It’s either through the manufacturers manual or you will figure it yourself which will make you damage it. There’s a higher being that created you and for you to learn how to use what you have, you will have to go back and learn to use it from the manufacturer’s manual.”



For Rev. Noi Mensah, the government has a huge responsibility in the fight against the eligibility of LGBTQ+.



“The only way human beings are born is through the front passage, anything at the back passage is irrational and abnormal and that is why the Ghana Pentecostal Council believes government must state their position on this.”



