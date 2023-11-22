Goaso paramount chief 'endorses' Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The paramount chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, has endorsed the 24-hour economy policy proposal by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama.



Addressing the former president and other members of the NDC who called on him at his palace, Nana Bosomprah, indicated that the policy would certainly lead to the growth of businesses and more employment opportunities if implemented.



He also said that running a 24-hour economy would also ensure that Ghanaians would get the services they need at every hour of the day.



The chief went on to narrate how he had to come to the rescue of some travellers who got stranded because their vehicle got spoilt late in the night and there was no mechanic to help them, which would not be the case in a 24-hour economy.



“When I heard your 24-hour economy, I said look even without any experiment, I have people who repair tyres, vulcanizers, they are eight. These eight people go to bed between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm.



“One day, I was on my way going from Kumasi and I realised that a group of people were stranded, the tyre of their car, a sprinter, had burst. By God’s grace, I had the same sprinter so I quickly rushed for the spare tyre and brought it to them… I drove them to one of my subjects, a vulcanizer, knocked at his door and asked him to change their tyre," he said.



He added, “So if it becomes a law and we are told that out of these 8 vulcanizers, 2 should be working at night, don’t we have a 24/7 (24-hour) economy? In Goaso, there are cars on the street at every time… the prakhya riders are always on the street. So, if they have problems with their tyre, should they sleep on the street till the next morning?” he quizzed.



The chief took a swipe at persons criticising Mahama's policy proposal saying, “Those saying they don’t get it, this is not about going to the university. I have just used my vulcanizer,” he said.



Background:



Former President John Dramani Mahama said that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.



He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts which means more jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana.



He added that paramount to the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy is a police service that can ensure the protection of business during the night economy.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he said.



Some Ghanaians, mostly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the presidential candidate of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, however, are not so enthused about the former president’s proposal.



Vice President Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a campaign event in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, on Monday, November 20, 2023, attacked the 24-hour economy policy proposition put forth by Mahama.



Bawumia explained that the idea of a 24-hour economy was not new to Ghana and that it appeared Mahama does not understand the concept.



“John Mahama says he has a new idea, what is this new idea, he says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that promise,” Bawumia told a teeming crowd up north on his first visit since his election as flagbearer.



He listed among others; hospitals, power and fuel service providers and some chop bars, that are already operating 24 hours adding that thanks to digitalization, “you can transfer and receive money 24 hours.”



“He (Mahama) doesn’t understand his own policy, it does not make sense. I want you to note in 2024 we are having a new vision. I will bring new policy and we will transform this country. John Mahama is the past, Dr. Bawumia is the future,” Bawumia added to cheers from the crowd.



