Go to court if you think 2020 election was rigged - GUM tells Mahama

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

The presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has advised former President John Dramani Maham to go to court to challenge the results of the presidential election if he feels it has been rigged.



The reverend minister said there is no other solution for the candidate to explore aside from going to court.



He said the agitations and disagreements from the two major parties will amount to nothing.



The best solution he stressed is for the NDC to use the court to contest the results.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has clearly stated that the government used the Electoral Commission (EC) to manipulate results in favour of the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



For this reason, Mr Mahama said the party will not accept anything short of the true reflection of the votes of the people.



He said there is no doubt that Ghanaians in all regions voted for change in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.



“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election.”



He added: “There is no doubt that every Ghanaian in this country voted for change. We did so both In the presidential and parliamentary elections.



“I am a staunch believer in the experiment of democracy, a system of governance that allows the ultimate decision-making power to rest in the hands of you the good people of Ghana. We the people who with an eye towards the future we will like for our dear country elect representatives to forward and realize that vision. Government serves at the choice and direction of the people of this great nation.”

