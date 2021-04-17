Go to Atta Mills’ grave and apologise – Anyidoho to Mahama

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the suspended member of the National Democratic Congress has told former President John Dramani Mahama to seek forgiveness from late President John Evans Atta Mills.



Koku Anyidoho in one of his usual rants against the former president accused him of disrespecting the late president, Atta Mills.



The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC also levelled a number of allegations against the former President and labelled him an ingrate.



He vowed to make some revelations about Mills/Mahama which he believes will reflect badly on Mahama.



“Never again should any idiot claiming to be loyal to John Mahama, ever disrespect the memory of John Evans Atta-Mills, and let them not dare insult me again or else I will give deep information about how John MAHAMA disrespected Atta-Mills.



“I rest my case on John Mahama until further notice. Let him go and kneel before the tombstone of President Atta-Mills and beg for forgiveness.



“I don't have the time to waste on uneducated infidels who don't understand that, their idol, John Mahama, has been deeply ungrateful to the memory of his boss, President Atta-Mills,” he tweeted.



It is unknown the trigger for Anyidoho’s latest attack on John Mahama but for his followers on social media, this would not come as a surprise.



Koku Anyidoho has for the past few months attacked leading figures of the National Democratic Congress.



Asiedu Nketia, Sammy Gyamfi, and Ofosu Ampofo have been victims of his social media ‘tirade’.



