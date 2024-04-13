Go the extra mile to get votes for NPP – Minister to polling station executives

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong has rallied polling station executives and electoral area coordinators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to employ all available strategic methods to secure votes for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid for the presidency of Ghana.



Addressing party officials at the inauguration of the Akuapem North and South Constituencies working committees in the Eastern Region, Seth Acheampong stressed the pivotal role of grassroots executives as the driving force behind the party’s success.



He urged them to engage voters across the spectrum, including those from opposition parties, and convince them of the NPP’s agenda.



Hon. Seth Acheampong outlined various strategies to mobilize support, emphasizing the importance of attending to the welfare needs of voters, providing assistance in farming and domestic activities, and articulating the beneficial policies of the NPP.



He added, that even if the need arises to court a voter to vote for NPP, the executives can go ahead to do so.



“Polling station campaign is very crucial because that is where elections are won. So even if you have to go to the extent of courting someone to convince the person to vote for the NPP, I will advise you to go ahead. Any strategy you will employ to garner votes for NPP we have to do it, even if you have to fetch water for someone to vote for NPP, go ahead,” the Regional Minister said.



These efforts, he believes, will bolster Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy and garner widespread support for the party.



Speaking on Dr. Bawumia’s track record as a competent Vice President leading the country to tap the benefits of the digital economy, Hon Acheampong praised his ability to build upon President Akufo-Addo’s governance achievements and drive transformational change across the nation.



He hailed Dr. Bawumia’s tenure as Vice President, characterizing it as unparalleled and setting a new benchmark for the position.



The event was attended by Sammy Awuku, Parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North, Eric Apeadu Yeboah, Parliamentary candidate for Akuapem South, OB Amoah, Minister of State at Local Government Ministry, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, among others.