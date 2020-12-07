Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

Go out in your numbers and vote for PPP - Dr Nduom

Dr Papa Kwasi Nduom, Founder of the Progressive People's Party

Dr Papa Kwasi Nduom, the Founder of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has urged Ghanaians and party faithful to go out in their numbers and vote for the PPP to ensure national development.



Speaking via zoom at the climax of the Party's nationwide campaign towards the 2020 general election at the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) Municipality on Saturday, he urged members to exercise their civic rights and vote Bridgette Dzogbenuku, Flagbearer of the PPP, as President come Monday, December 7.



He urged the constituents to vote John Sterlin, PPP Parliamentary Candidate of KEEA, to represent the people.



He urged them to replicate the support given him over the years to the Party's candidates.



Dr Nduom advised them to abide by the guidelines provided by the Electoral Commission, prioritise peace and remember him in their prayers.



Ms Dzogbenuku said the Party had been well received by the electorate throughout the campaign and was convinced the message for change had gone down well.



She said the trend of politics should change to involve the youth for a better future as was the vision of the incoming PPP government.



MS Dzogbenuku said women would be empowered to take up leadership rolls and children would be well taken care of.



"Vote PPP come December 7; Vote number 10 for Peace and Unity," she said.



Mr John Sterlin, on his part, said he had the boldness and fortitude to represent the people of KEEA in Parliament, come 2021, to bring development to the constituency.





