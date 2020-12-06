Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Go out and vote number 1 and Akufo-Addo to protect our nation’s progress and future - Bawumia urges

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has made a passionate appeal to the people of the north and Ghanaians to go out in their numbers on Monday and vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo to protect the progress the country has made under his leadership in the past four years.



Speaking during his final rally in the Walewale Constituency to round off his campaign on Saturday evening, Dr Bawumia urged voters to take into consideration the significant relief President Akufo-Addo has brought to millions of homes through his all-inclusive social intervention programmes in his first term.



Dr Bawumia reminded voters that the visible progress chalked by the Akufo-Addo government in the past four years in transforming the economy, countrywide infrastructure development and the all-inclusive social intervention programmes were achieved on the back of a crumbled economy, hardship and neglect, which the NDC and former President Mahama inflicted on Ghanaians.



As the country heads to the polls on Monday, the Vice President reminded the north and Ghanaians to remember all the debilitating conditions under Mahama, and also remember the quality leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo, which he said has brought relief to families.



"On Monday when you go out to vote, the obvious choice is number 1 because that is where President Nana Akufo-Addo is, the President whose government has transformed the economy of Ghana, provided inclusive development to every corner of the country and also provided relief to millions of homes through his pro-poor policies such as Planting for Food and Jobs, One Village One Dam, One Constituency One Ambulance, Free SHS, among others."



"Remember all the progress we have made under President Akufo-Addo and vote for him and all NPP Parliamentary candidates."



Dr Bawumia also urged electorates not to forget the dire situation which existed under Mahama before he was voted out of office for President Akufo-Addo to take over four years ago, as well as his well-documented opposition to the Free SHS policy.



"Remember the economic mismanagement of the Mahama government and his government's cancellation of basic allowances to our trainee teachers and nurses, as well as Arabic instructors, which President Akufo-Addo has restored."



"Remember the four years of dumsor under Mahama, which ruined industries, collapsed businesses and created discomfort at homes to the extent that our children had to study with torchlights."



"On Monday, remember how the NDC and Mahama vehemently opposed Free SHS, sponsored series of adverts against it. Remember how he said Free SHS is 419 and how he said if he had 2 billion, he would not waste it on Free SHS."



NO MAHAMA LEGACY IN THE NORTH



Narrowing the scope to the north, Vice President Bawumia said after eight years at the Presidency, Mahama has no legacy in the north to warrant another shot at the presidency.



"Mahama was at the Presidency for 8 years as Vice President and President, and he has no legacy to show to the people of the northern region," Dr Bawumia said.



"He got the opportunity from the people of the north and Ghanaians but he failed the north and failed Ghanaians."



"After wasting $100m through SADA under the guise of developing the north, there is nothing in terms of legacy to show. Wherever I have been throughout the north, I have asked the people if they have seen any SADA legacy in their district and the answer has been an emphatic no."



"There is no legacy because SADA was a monumental failure by Mahama."



The Vice President stressed that it has taken the vision and inclusive development policies of President Akufo-Addo to initiate many developmental policies in the north, including the biggest government investment in the north, the construction of the one billion dollar Pwalugu Dam.



He urged them to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and all NPP parliamentary candidates at number 1 because that is what will protect the progress, as well as guarantee a bright future for Ghanaian children.



"Remember all these and vote number 1 and Akufo-Addo to protect the progress we have made as a country."



"A choice for number 1 and Nana Akufo-Addo means a step forward, and a choice for number 2 and John Mahama is to take our nation two steps backwards."



Dr Bawumia brought his campaign to a close in his hometown, Walewale on Saturday night after formally commissioning an ultra-modern sports complex.





