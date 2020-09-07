Politics of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Go independent - NPP supporters to Akwatia MP

Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency, Mercy Ama Gyamfi

Many supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Part (NPP) in Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region continue to impress upon the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area to contest the December 7 Parliamentary election as an Independent Candidate.



The MP, Mercy Ama Gyamfi alias Ama Sey who is a hairdresser by profession, was defeated in the recent parliamentary primaries of the party by a young Legal Practitioner, Ernest Yaw Kumi.



But supporters of the MP have maintained that some top National Executives of the NPP particularly the National Women’s Organizer Kate Gyamfua, the Regional Executives, and some Constituency Executives schemed during the primaries in favour of Ernest Yaw Kumi who won by four(4) votes.



At a health walk held Sunday, September 7, 2020, by Friends of Ama Sey, thousands of supporters of the party and floating voters thronged the place to declare their support to the MP to contest as Independent Candidate.



They maintain that Ama Sey has not disappointed Akwatia Constituency since assuming office as MP for the area, they counted a number of developmental projects executed by the MP and her visibility in the Constituency attending to various needs of the people.



According to them, NPP will lose the Parliamentary seat in Akwatia since they will vote 'skirt and blouse'.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.