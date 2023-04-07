Go for someone from the Volta Region to be running mate - Ben Ephson tells NDC

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, said the choice of running mate of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), could cost them in the 2024 general election.



To him, if former president Mahama retains Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate, it will become easier for the ruling party, National Patriotic Party (NPP), to 'break the 8' in the next elections.



“If John Mahama maintains Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang he will make it easier for the NPP to break the 8, but if John Mahama want the race to be competitive then he should select someone from the Volta Region as his running mate.” he opined.



Mr Ephson continued that, winning an election requires that either of the two parties win in their respective strongholds and the Volta Region is the stronghold of the NDC. However, the voting percentage from the region for the party has reduced.



“Before these two major parties could win any election, they have to do well in their strongholds but for the past three elections, NDC their vote in the Volta Region have reduced by 6%,” he described.



He has thus called on the leadership of the NDC to consider going for someone who is from the Volta Region to be the running mate of the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama.



This, he believes will make the NDC competitive in the 2024 general election.



Mr Ephson said this speaking on Accra-based Onua TV on Thursday, April 07, 2023.



NW/MA