Go digital or risk losing out of business - Private health providers advised

The Healthcare Federation of Ghana has urged private health service providers to take advantage of the current technological advancements to improve services to their clients.



The Federation noted that the wave of digital transformation globally was revolutionizing various industries, hence the private health sector needed to adapt it in earnest.



Private health service providers have no option but to adopt digital health practices, involving the digitalization of business processes thus allowing patients to exchange personal health data to foster data-driven decision-making.



Dr Maxwell Antwi, the Country Director of PharmAccess Group Ghana and Board Member of the Healthcare Federation of Ghana, made the call at a cocktail in Accra on Friday.



Unity in diversity should be a guiding principle for the growth of every Association, he stated.



“Digital transformation, data connectivity, and personal data exchange are transforming many industries globally, but health is left behind," Dr Antwi said.



He cited various technological advancements in the telecommunication industry mentioning P&T, the town postmaster, mobitel sim cards, CDs, and DVDs, which were currently out of the system.



He said adopting digital health and digitalization of business processes would create an enabling environment for patients to exchange their health data and position their businesses on the right track.



"If you cannot stop the storm, adjust your sails. Come under one umbrella and ride on one elephant," Dr Antwi advised.



Sharing his thoughts on policy-making and implementation processes in the country, he said the health sector alone contributed about five percent to Ghana's GDP and 20 percent to GDP growth, hence it deserved a seat at the political table.



“It is said that if you are not around the table then you are on the menu to be eaten. Therefore, it is better to be around the table to be heard and listened to. The best option is to be the chef in the kitchen who prepares the menu,” Dr Antwi added.



He charged private health providers to be at the centre of influencing the health agenda for politicians, especially as the 2024 Election approaches, adding; "It's crucial to be part of Manifesto discussions".



Dr Lynda Ajoa, the First Vice President of the West African Private Healthcare Federation, expressed concerns about the existing state of healthcare delivery in Ghana.



She noted that the absence of affordable financing for private health providers hindered the quality of healthcare delivery, thus impeding the realization of Universal Health Coverage.



She, therefore, appealed to the Government to consider lowering the interest rates to enable companies to access affordable loans to ensure quality healthcare delivery.



Dr Samuel Donkor, the president of, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, expressed the Association's readiness to partner with the private health service providers to improve the quality of care to patients.



The Healthcare Federation of Ghana is the country chapter of the Africa Healthcare Federation affiliated with the African Union.



It comprised regional federations; West Africa, East Africa, Central Africa, North Africa, and Southern Africa federations.