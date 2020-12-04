General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Go buy facemasks for voters & stop your ‘No mask, no vote’ policy – NDC Chairman tells EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo says it will not be practicable for every voter to come to the polling center with nose masks.



He therefore called on the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to tone down on its mantra of ‘No Mask, No Vote’.



Mr Ofosu Ampofo indicated that since the EC is in bed with government, it should enjoin the latter to buy face masks and distribute to those who would come to the polling stations without one.



He was speaking at the townhall meeting organized on Thursday, December 3 in the Central Region capital of Cape Coast.



The EC has stated that this year’s elections will see the strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols including the washing of hands, using of hand sanitisers and wearing of face masks.



It has recruited Covid-19 ambassadors as part of the 233,632 temporary staff hired for the elections.



“They will be responsible for ensuring all safety protocols as outlined by the EC and World Health Organisation are followed,” the EC has stated on its website.



“Do your best to listen to their directions when you get to the polling station.”



But addressing NDC faithfuls at the townhall meeting, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said voters in Bunkpurugu Yunyoo, Ellembele, Ketu South and even Dome-Kwabenya, for instance, may not come to the polling centers with face masks.



“It is practically impossible to implement,” he said, “otherwise the Electoral Commission has the duty to purchase the nose masks.



“That is what the Electoral Commission needs to do.”



He said the NDC will not accept the turning away of any voter without nose masks.



The elections are scheduled to be held on Monday, December 7.

