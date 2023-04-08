Go ahead with the falsehood, misguided beliefs - Betty Mould-Iddrisu slams government

General News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following claims by government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the downturn of the local economy was due to the outbreak of the global pandemic - coronavirus - and the Russia-Ukraine war, former Attorney-General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, thinks otherwise.



According to her, it is only government that believes the economic crisis is a result of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war as Ghanaians do not share the same sentiments with them.



She sarcastically entreated government to continue spreading falsehood and misguided beliefs.



Making this known in an interview on JoyNews and monitored by GhanaWeb, Betty Mould-Iddrisu said it is unfortunate Ghanaians have been saddled with hardship under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"Anybody can see that we have been bitterly let down by this government not Ukraine or whatever it is... Nobody believes that story except them, so they should go ahead with the false beliefs or misguided beliefs," She said.



"It's sad that as a people we have to go through this," the former Attorney-General lamented.



It would be recalled that the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, on February 20, 2023, backed government’s position that the current economic crisis was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftershocks, as well as, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



She said it was not a secret that exogenous factors had seriously impacted Ghana and other economies around the world.



Kristalina Georgieva noted that her outfit was trying its best to help affected countries.



Meanwhile, government of Ghana is targeting an amount of $3 billion over a three-year period from the IMF once an agreement on a programme is reached.



The IMF programme is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



ESA