Go about your normal activities with no fear - Police assure Assin North residents of security

The Ghana Police Service have guaranteed the protection and security of residents of the Assin North Constituency as they cast their votes tomorrow, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



In a press statement released on Monday, June 26, 2023. the police disclosed that measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the Assin North constituents.



"As we go into the Assin North By-Election tomorrow, 27th June 2023, the Police Service wishes to assure the people of Assin North in particular and Ghanaians in general that adequate security measures have been put in place within the Constituency to ensure security, law and order before, during and after the election.



"In addition, at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Management Board (POMAB) held a meeting this morning with key stakeholders in the election including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and the Electoral Commission to enhance the working relationship among all stakeholders towards a peaceful election," the police statement reads.



"We wish to urge the people of Assin North constituency to go about their normal activities freely including going out to exercise their civic duty of casting their vote," the statement added.



The police, however, urged the public and the media to desist from reporting any information that could disrupt the peace and serenity of the Assin North by-election.



"However, one concern all the stakeholders want the public to help them address is the circulation of false information on social media. In this regard, we would like to urge the public to be circumspect in their reportage on the election and avoid circulating false information that has the likelihood to occasion a breach of peace since the Police will take the necessary action against anyone found culpable," parts of the statement read.



The much anticipated Assin North by-election comes off on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.







