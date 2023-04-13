Global InfoAnalytics report: 21% of NPP members endorse Kennedy Agyapong as preferred flagbearer.

General News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Data from Global InfoAnalytics, shows that 21% of NPP supporters endorse the candidature of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to be the flagbearer of the party come 2024.



This was disclosed by the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa, on Citi TV’s Point of View and monitored by Ghanaweb.



The polls pointed out that the MP’s endorsement went from 14% to 21% in the first three months of year as a result of a strong campaign.



The director noted that among the known faces in the race to flagbearers, Kennedy Agyapong is the only candidate who has shown growth between January and April.



“He is the only candidate showing ascendency in the polling numbers. He jumped from 14% in January 2023 to 21% in April 2023. That is an astronomical rise we have seen in the poll. This chart may be a reflection of the votes of the delegates than the general voters. Kennedy has been campaigning vigorously,” he said.



The data, he added, showed that Kennedy Agyapong, in his home region, the Central Region, has 30% of the endorsements, followed by 32% and 30% from the Eastern and Greater Accra regions, respectively.



The next contender, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, dropped from 40% to 37% within the same time frame.



“Alan is backed by 37% of NPP supporters in 2023, I wasn’t expecting him to drop from 40% in January 2023 to 37% in April 2023, but he did,” Mr. Dankwa added.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, although hasn’t made an official announcement for the position, leads the chart with 39% despite dropping from 40% in the same time frame.



“Bawumia is backed by 39% of NPP supporters. You can see that Bawumia has been on a constant decline, whereas Alan stabilised in April 2022 at 41% all the way to January 2023 at 40% within that month. This poll covers NPP supporters only.” He noted.



The Executive Director added on to say that both Alan and Bawumia once had a tie, but the vice president has taken a slight lead over the former trade minister.



“In January 2022, Alan and Bawumia were tied at 40% each, now Dr. Bawumia has taken a slight lead,” he stated.



In the home region of the Assin Central MP, the data from the firm showed that Alan Kyerematen has 47% and the vice president has 21% of supporters endorsing them.



He, however, advised that this data calls for reassessment and that candidates can be taken by surprise in the party’s primaries.



“They need to re-assess themselves not to be taken by surprise,” he entreated.



Known candidates include Boakye Agyarko, who served as Minister of Energy; Joe Ghartey, a Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan and former Attorney General and Minister for Justices; Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong; Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former Minister of State and MP for Offinso North; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto







