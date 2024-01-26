Global InfoAnalytics poll in Adansi Asokwa bogus and balderdash - K.T Hammond

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

K.T. Hammond, the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, has criticized a recent survey conducted by Global Info Analytics in his constituency.



The survey, carried out in preparation for the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries, predicted a 23% decrease in votes for K.T. Hammond, who also serves as the Trade and Industry Minister.



During a January 25, 2024 interview on Oyerepa Breakfast Time, K.T. Hammond dismissed the survey as "bogus and useless," urging people to disregard its findings.



He expressed scepticism about the accuracy of the survey, questioning whether the researchers were familiar with the geographical and technological challenges within his constituency.



“Do they know where my constituency is? It is useless. Nobody should bet one cent on that hopelessness. It is useless because you cannot tell me that you interviewed all my delegates.



"Some of the delegates do not even use their phones. There is no telephone line in some of the towns. Don’t waste my brains on this. It’s bogus balderdash; discard it,” Hammond emphatically told Kwasi Parker-Wilson, the host of the show.



The ruling New Patriotic Party is gearing up to elect its candidates in constituencies with sitting MPs on Saturday, January 27, 2024, ahead of the upcoming general election.



K. T. Hammond who failed in his attempt to have his opponents disqualified from the race says he is confident delegates of the party will renew his mandate in his quest to extend his over two decades in parliament.







