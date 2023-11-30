Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building opens in Accra

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Government of Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation with support from the World Economic Forum, Cyber Peace Institute, Global Forum on Cyber Expertise and the world Bank, has opened a 2 day Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building in Accra.



The event which is being held under the theme “Cyber Resilience for Development” is aimed at bringing together Policy Makers, Civil Society groups, Academia, Thought leaders and other stakeholders to deliberate, innovate on solutions to promote cyber security, Cyber Diplomacy, Cyber Governance and Financing.



The conference poses an opportunity to position Ghana as a leader in cybersecurity development in Africa. It is also an opportunity to assist in the creation of a platform that seeks to offer networking opportunities, foster key partnerships and show Ghana’s priorities regarding cybersecurity development.



It allows Ghana to increase the visibility of its commitment towards cyber capacity building and cyber resilience for development on an international stage and elevate the visibility and involvement of Ghanaian stakeholders on these issues.



In a welcome address, the host chairperson and Minister for Communication and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful expressed excitement about hosting the conference and hoped the event would present an opportunity for countries to meet global leaders in cybersecurity, build their capacity and showcase the continent’s cybersecurity exhibitions and expertise globally.



Madam Owusu-Ekuful added that the Conference intends to further bolster Ghana’s commitment and availability to push the agenda for a safer and secure digital nation.



According to her, an important legacy of the conference is the ‘Accra Call’ which was launched.



It is a document for Cyber Resilient Development with the aim to stimulate global action to elevate cyber resilience across international and national development agendas; promote cyber capacity building that supports broader development goals; effectively serving the needs and priorities of developing countries and draw from the existing shared commitments and ongoing relevant efforts.