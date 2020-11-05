General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

‘Give your corruption risk assessment a judicial backing’ – Baako challenges Amidu

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says he will be extremely happy if the Special Prosecutor gives his “corruption risk assessment” on the Agyapa Royalties deal a legal backing.



According to Baako, who is the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Martin ABK Amidu has done a thorough observation of the Agyapa Royalties deal and what he wrote in his final report in which he presented to the President is so serious that it should not be left unpunished.



“…I will love it if the Special Prosecutor [goes] one step further with his corruption assessment and seeks to give it a judicial backing by going to court,” Baako said. “Because some of the information in his report, even if it is not an investigation, is serious...that should not be left unpunished if there are indeed crimes against the laws of Ghana.”



Baako told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show on Wednesday 04 November that the state cannot deal with others with similar crimes differently.



“…this matter, he should go beyond just this mere assessment, test his findings...he calls them observations and conclusions... in the court of law,” he stressed.



In the corruption risk assessment, the Special Prosecutor concluded that there were breaches of the Public Procurement Act and the Public Financial Management Act with respect to how the transaction advisors were procured.



Martin Amidu stated that the process raised reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption.



He also claimed that the procurement of service providers for the transaction also gave rise to possible cronyism and nepotism, and could result in illicit financial activities and money laundering.



The President has since referred the deal back to Parliament for a review. Yet in all this, no one has been arrested nor invited by the police for questioning. And no investigations have been announced by any other government law agency.









