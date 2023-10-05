Give us more money and we will stay - GNAT president woos Akufo-Addo over teacher exodus

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

The President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev. Isaac Owusu, has appealed to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to give teachers in the country more money if he wants to stop the exodus of the professionals from the country.



He said that teachers in the country today need to be motivated with better pays so that they continue to stay and serve the country.



He added that if the president heeds to this call, more and more teachers would remain in the country to offer their services to it.



“Let me recognise our positive deviance, Professor (sic), who, three days ago, gave us a solution to the theme, that, Your Excellency, to reverse teacher shortages in Ghana, give Ghanaian teachers more money.



“If you give us more money, we will not go anywhere; we will stay and serve our motherland,” he said.



Rev. Isaac Owusu said this in his address during the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize at Takoradi in the Western Region.



The Ghana Teacher Prize is in its 6th year after it was rebranded in 2018 from the Best Teacher Awards.



Earlier, the Ghanaian Times newspaper reported that there is a teacher exodus to the United Kingdom looming in the country with 10,000 certified to work abroad.



