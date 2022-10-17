Give us freedom to write and stop intimidating us with police - BECE candidates

Regional News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some B.E.C.E candidates writing their final exams in the Ashanti region have revealed their preparedness to put up the best, indicating that they have no plans to rely on any malpractice, better known as 'apor'.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the worried students who expressed dissatisfaction over the rate at which B.E.C.E candidates are being intimidated by the police urged the GES and other stakeholders to as a matter of urgency stop scaring them police since that usually dumps their spirit.



The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which commences on Monday, October 17, is expected to see 553,408 candidates sit for the exams across the country.



In an interview with some students at State Boys' JHS in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, some BECE candidates shared how prepared they are towards their first national examination.



‘We are ready for the battle but we're appealing to the external invigilators, supervisors and the security personnel to be more vigilant and more committed to duty not to bring the name of this important assignment into disrepute” one said.



“Our preparation towards the BECE examination is adequate so I am urging the soldiers to keep calm for us and we promise to be good students at the examination hall. We don't have any 'apor' in mind and we are pleading with them to take things cool with us". One also pledged.



"We have prayed for God to see us through as we undertake our first national assignment. But bringing so many security personnel into the hall will scare us, we're begging them," another student said.